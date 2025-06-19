Pooja Hegde: Defining modern cinema with new-age collaborations

Pooja Hegde has longtime been celebrated as a pan-Indian actress, whose work seamlessly transcends language barriers. Her work is speaking volumes, it is resonating with viewers, and her audiences are loving her for going the extra mile in exploring various genres and versatile characters. While she is experimenting with nuanced storylines, she is also working alongside a combination of well-established actors and new-age actors.

Pooja Hegde’s latest blockbuster is Retro, for which she collaborated with Suriya, and registered another strong title to her growing body of work. Currently, she is shooting for her upcoming Bollywood film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Touted to be a lighthearted rom-com, the film will see her alongside Varun Dhawan in a breezy plot. Both actors carry unique individual energies, and also a playful side. With this collaboration, it would be interesting to see their energies collide in this David Dhawan directorial.

In addition to working with Varun Dhawan in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Pooja Hegde is also collaborating with fresh faces Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Though there is no clarity on their upcoming project, a photo of the trio had gone viral a few days ago, suggesting that they are teaming up for something interesting.

With acclaimed films and collaborations, Pooja Hegde is surely rising to prominence. By spreading her wings in Bollywood and South, Pooja has established a dedicated fanbase, with audiences who are eager to see her step into more diverse roles.

At times when actresses often find comfort in predictability, Pooja Hegde is determined to break conventionality.