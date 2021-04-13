Pooja Hegde extends warm wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi

Pooja Hegde has been super busy with six Indian films in her bag. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi the actress extended her warm wishes to fans wishing them a Happy New Year from the sets of Acharyaa.

Pooja took to her social her social media handle to wish the fans, she wished the people celebrating Ugadi in fluent Telugu whereas she then wished the people celebrating Gudi Padwa in marathi. Seen in a traditional attire she donned a beautiful red and yellow saree with a thin green lining.

She wrote, “Happy New Year to all Celebrating! ❤️ From my heart to yours ❤️❤️ #Ugadi #GudiPadwa #chetichand #Baisakhi”

Pooja is born and brought up in Mumbai and she still fluently wished the people in multiple languages and wished the fans in two different languages with ease. Shooting in Hyderabad currently for her upcoming film Acharyaa opposite Ram Charan, she took time out to extend her wishes from the sets.

Hegde has a bag full of projects to look forward to, as she will be seen in Pan-India film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, The Most Eligible Bachelor, Thalapathy 65, Acharyaa and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan.