Pooja Hegde on a roll – to have a busy year end

Following the success of her Dussehra blockbuster, there’s no rest for the Pan India star, Pooja Hegde. The actor is scheduled to shuttle to and fro among Indian cities and the Maldives to honour her work commitments. With some of the biggest films in her kitty, the powerhouse will be living out of her suitcase until the end of 2021 as she manages the shoot of Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, attending a pre-release function for a Telugu film, an ad shoot, the schedule of her upcoming films and a few collaborations in Goa, the Maldives and Mumbai.

By the end of the year, Pooja will have wrapped up the shoot of Acharya, Radhe Shyam, Cirkus and Beast. 2021 marks a year of unique movie choices for Pooja, who has been hailed as a star performer by celebrated filmmakers in the South Indian film industry. The year sees her in diverse roles right from a stand-up comedian in Most Eligible Bachelor to a village girl in Acharya.

A source close to Pooja says, “She (Pooja) is working very hard to meet all her commitments. This is an exciting year for her fans who had been waiting for her film to release. She has a lot more in store for them in the near future. Shuttling among cities is not easy, but she is not complaining because she gets the opportunity to do what she loves. Planning her time has been challenging for her team. With so many highly anticipated films on her slate, this is undoubtedly one of the busiest spells of her career.”

. Her upcoming projects include Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Beast’, Salman Khan’s ‘Bhaijaan’, ‘Cirkus’ opposite Ranveer Singh, ‘Acharya’ with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, ‘Radhe Shyam’ opposite Prabhas and SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu.