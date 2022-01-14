Pooja Hegde: Pan-India star all set to own 2022

All set to take over 2022, Pooja Hegde’s career is a breeding ground for exciting big-budget films. With four upcoming magnum opuses on her slate, India’s favourite heroine across all film industries is on a roll. after the success of her Dusshera blockbuster Most Eligible Bachelor. The rising Pan India star will be seen piloting the narrative of some of the grandest movies of 2022.

This year is all about trying out different genres and characters for the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor. Her upcoming films for this year include Radhe Shyam, Cirkus, Acharya and Beast. Radhe Shyam’s trailer has enthralled us with its sweeping rushes of a fairytale romance that see in the role of a girl resolved to battle against destiny. One of the most awaited comedies directed by Rohit Shetty – Cirkus has her starring opposite Ranveer Singh. For Acharya, she essays the role of a village belle named Neelambari and she Vijay Thalapathy’s Beast marks her homecoming to Tamil cinema. Salmaan Khan’s Bhaijaan is one of her most talked about forthcoming films in Bollywood.

Thrilled about launching into a happening year, Pooja shares, “Despite the challenges, last year has been so giving and inspiring for me. All the love that Most Eligible Bachelor got in theatres was overwhelming. It made me feel like a newcomer. As for 2022, I’m more determined to jam with brilliant minds and give the audience cinema that is worth remembering. I want to explore spaces of my craft that excite the audience, makers and me.”

