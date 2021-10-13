Pooja Hegde rings in her birthday with Durga havan

Pooja Hegde steps into the new year by ringing in birthday celebrations with a havan performed on the auspicious occasion of Durgashtami. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress now continues the streak of being grateful for all the love success and blessings she has received so far. Making for an apt day to give thanks to the goddess, the festive day is believed to be a celebration of strength and virtue and marks the end of evil.

Not long ago, the actress took a trip to Varanasi and participated in the famous Ganga aarti expressing gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon her.

The Pan India star currently awaits the release of her highly anticipated film Most Eligible Bachelor, which will hit the theatres on October 15.

Pooja received a special surprise from her team on the the eve of her birthday and she had reserved the big day for spending quality time with her family. Being of the most sought after actress in Indian cinema Pooja’s line-up of forthcoming projects includes as ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’, Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Beast’, Salman Khan’s ‘Bhaijaan’, ‘Cirkus’ opposite Ranveer Singh, ‘Acharya’ with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, ‘Radhe Shyam’ opposite Prabhas and SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu. We wish the very best for all her endeavours.