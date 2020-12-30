Pooja Hegde wraps the year with work as she shoots for Radheshyam

Pooja Hegde has been making headlines across the country for the line up of major films the actress has in her bag currently. With 2020 coming to a hectic end, the talented actress seems quite happy to be wrapping the year with work.

Pooja took to her social media to share a photo of her getting ready for the shoot of her Pan-India film, Radheshyam opposite Prabhas. She is seen happily smiling while getting her hair done for the shoot as she captioned the photo, “For one last time in 2020.. 🎥 #radheshyam” while also tagging her hair stylist.

The actress had been shooting all of December for two of her upcoming films, Radheshyam and Most Eligible Bachelor in Hyderabad after completing the first schedule of Cirkus with Ranveer Singh in the end of November. She will ring in the new year with work, shooting for Radheshyam as the hard working star has a jam packed schedule and no time to catch a breath till March next year.

After Radheshyam, the Indian actress will be shooting for Cirkus again hopping between Mumbai and Ooty. With quite the significant year for the actress, 2021 coming up, Pooja needs all the luck and wishes for her stellar lineup of films from Cirkus by Rohit Shetty opposite Ranveer Singh, to Pan-India film Radheshyam with Prabhas, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwlai with Salman Khan and Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni.