Popular Punjabi musician Marshall Sehgal is back with his new track Nain Matakka

Singer-composer-lyricist Marshall Sehgal whose discography boasts of chartbuster tracks like Tamasha, Yalla Yalla, Waqt, See You Soon and Mitti to name a few, released his track ‘Nain Matakka’ on 26th July. The peppy number was released on TM Music’s official YouTube channel.

“Nain Matakka is a fun and peppy track that is bound get you grooving. Marshall’s popularity in the Punjabi music industry stems from the fact that all of his songs

previously have done exceedingly well and with ‘Nain Matakka’ he seems to have another winner on his hands.” Says a source.

The track starring Amiee Misobbah and Marshall himself, has been shot across some stunning locations making it a foot-tapping visual treat.

TM Music, which in the past couple of years backed some of the most popular independent songs and artists are on board to release ‘Nain Matakka’. The team believe that the song and the video have all the makings of a chart buster and audiences are sure to be wowed by Marshall’s latest track. Commenting on the same Tarsame Mittal, MD, TM Music says, “Nain Matakka is a very interesting peppy song. The video is vibrant and fun which we feel will resonate with the young music loving audiences. We are excited about our collaboration with Marshall, he is extremely talented. Nain mataka also features Afsana Khan making it our second project with her.

Commenting on the same, Marshall Sehgal says “I am looking forward to Nain Matakka’s release and initial reactions have been very encouraging. I am glad that we could release the track with TM Music as songs like these need maximum exposure and a credible label dedicated solely towards independent music was just what I wanted for ‘Nain Matakka’. I hope this is one of many fruitful associations with the label.”

The song is composed, written and sung by Marshall Sehgal and is co sung by Saazish and Titliyaan fame Afsana Khan.