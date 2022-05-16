Popular television pair Reem Sameer and Sehban Azim come together for a Hitz Music single Minnatein

On popular demand, Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music brings one of television’s most loved couples Reem Sameer and Sehban Azim together for a romantic single.

Titled ‘Minnatein’, the song with soulful vocals by Mohammed Irfan and directed by Ritika Bajaj reunites the onscreen pair who last worked together on the hit show ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’, where fans couldn’t get enough of their chemistry.

Ever since the show, fans have been eager to see Reem Sameer and Sehban Azim come together for a song and Hitz Music made that possible with ‘Minnatein’. The ballad takes audiences through a sweet love story between the couple as they finally discover their love for each other with a happily ever after ending.

Hitz Music’s ‘Minnatein’ starring Reem Sameer and Sehban Azim will be out on Hitz Music’s YouTube channel on the 18th May.