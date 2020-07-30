POPULAR YOUTUBER CARRY MINATI WILL NOT BE A PART OF BIGG BOSS 14

Makers of Colors TV’s popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ are gearing up for the fourteenth season of the show. According to recent reports, ‘Bigg Boss 14’ will start premiering from September. A News Channel have EXCLUSIVELY Learnt that Popular Youtuber Carryminati was Approached by the makers of the controversial reality show, But He has refused the offer to participate in ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

Popular Youtuber Carryminati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, was one of the first celebrities to be approached for Bigg Boss 14. carryminati enjoys a massive fan following across all social media platforms and is India’s most popular YouTuber. The ‘Yalgaar’ rapper was recently in trends and headlines after one of his roast videos was deleted from Youtube.

“Carryminati aka Ajey Nagar is one of the first celebrities approached for Bigg Boss 14. Makers were adamant to sign him for the show, but even after repeated attempts, He has refused to be a part of the show” A source close to the production EXCLUSIVELY told RealityPost.

Our source further revealed that Carry was being offered a huge amount to participate in the show. Then what made him say NO to the popular reality show ?

The source reveals,“This is not the first time when Carry has been approached for the show. He was offered a Huge amount for Bigg Boss 14, but he thinks that he is not fit for the show. Ajey (Carryminati) is an introvert and the show is totally opposite to his personality”

We tried reaching out to Ajey aka Carryminati for a comment but his number was switched off.

Well ! This is certainly a piece of bad news for all the Carryminati fans who were waiting to see him in the controversial reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Source: Google