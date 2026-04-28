“Powerful stories can travel anywhere” – Rani Mukerji speaks on Mardaani 3’s massive success story

Mardaani 3, produced by Yash Raj Films and starring Rani Mukerji, has emerged as a major success on streaming. The film has been trending on Netflix for 30 days, following its strong theatrical run. Mardaani 3 completed 30 days on Netflix yesterday, a huge feat for this acclaimed franchise, which remains the only successful female-led movie franchise in the country.

Mardaani 3 did a business of over ₹53 crore nett in India, becoming the highest-grossing film of the franchise. It also completed 50 days in cinemas, a rare achievement in today’s time.

On opening day, Mardaani 3 surpassed expectations by becoming the biggest opener for the franchise and for a solo Rani Mukerji film. It collected ₹4 crore on Day 1, registering a strong start for a female-led film in India.

Rani said, “For me, the journey of Mardaani 3 is incredibly emotional because it has connected with audiences everywhere, first in theatres and now across the world on Netflix. The film had a strong theatrical run, crossing milestones for a female-led action film and franchise, and today, seeing it trend among the top films for a whole month on streaming is deeply humbling. This success signifies a shift: audiences are embracing powerful, female-led narratives across platforms. It proves that content with purpose, stories about courage, justice, and real issues, can be both commercially successful and culturally impactful. For a female-led action film to hold its ground in cinemas and then trend at the top on streaming for weeks tells you one thing clearly: audiences want stories driven by power, purpose, and truth. This kind of success signifies something very powerful to me,that stories with honesty, emotion, and a strong moral voice can travel anywhere. They can begin in a theatre and can also find a home in millions of hearts across the world.”

She added, “What makes this even more special is that the entire Mardaani franchise is being rediscovered together—that tells me this story is not just entertainment, it’s a voice that continues to resonate. For the Mardaani franchise films to be trending on streaming for about three months now is a signal that the franchise has been speaking about relevant subjects that matter. Shivani Shivaji Roy isn’t just a character anymore; she has found her place in the hearts and minds of people across India and the world, which is why the franchise continues to receive love. The response to Mardaani 3 worldwide tells us that female-forward stories are not niche,they are universal.”

The Mardaani franchise stands as a benchmark for storytelling excellence and audience engagement, solidifying its place as one of India’s most impactful cinematic series.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 carries forward the franchise’s legacy of hard-hitting, socially relevant storytelling. The series is now a proven theatrical property spanning 12 years in a genre traditionally dominated by male stars.

Rani Mukerji has once again delivered a solo theatrical success in her 30th year as a leading lady, a rare milestone that underlines her longevity and sustained box office credibility in the Indian film industry.

With this result, the Mardaani series has scored a hat-trick of hits and remains India’s only successful female-led franchise, as well as the only hit female-cop film franchise in the history of Indian cinema.