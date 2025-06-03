Prabhas’ fans rejoice as The RajaSaab poster drops with teaser and release date announcement

Prabhas, the undisputed pan-India superstar, has delivered a string of massive box office hits, earning unwavering love from fans across the country. Known for his commanding screen presence and magnetic performances, he is all set to rule the big screen once again with his next, The RajaSaab. The buzz hit a new high as Prabhas unveiled the film’s vibrant poster on social media, revealing that the film will release in theatres on December 5, 2025. Adding to the frenzy, he also announced that the teaser will be out on June 16. The double announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, with netizens flooding the internet with excitement to watch the teaser and the film.

One wrote, “The monster of the Indian film industry, the face of Rebelwood!”

Another one said, “The King Of Indian Cinema REBEL SAAB”

While one added, “Blockbuster Hogi Yeh, Prabhas Looks Very

Handsome”

One wrote, “December 5 means another all time blockbuster movie is coming”

And lastly one wrote, “Very Excited

But have to wait till December🥲”

The RajaSaab, directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, is a horror-comedy that will see Prabhas in a completely new role.. Apart from Prabhas, the film stars Malavika Mohanan and Niddhi Agerwal as the female leads. Promising a fresh and entertaining experience, The Raja Saab is set to release in theatres on December 5, 2025.