Prabhas ignites global storytelling revolution with The Script Craft International Short Film Festival

The undisputed pan-India superstar Prabhas, often hailed as one of the greatest actor on the face of earth, known for blockbuster hits like Baahubali, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD today unveiled The Script Craft International Short Film Festival through an electrifying announcement video. This groundbreaking initiative on The Script Craft platform marks a new era in global storytelling, transforming dreams into cinematic careers by giving creators worldwide a direct launchpad to fame, producers, and audiences.

Prabhas, who personally championed this revolutionary platform, emphasized its power to democratize filmmaking. “The Script Craft isn’t just a festival—it’s where stories become careers,” Prabhas shared in the video, rallying filmmakers to seize their moment and wrote, “Every voice deserves a beginning.

Every dream story deserves a chance. #TheScriptCraft International Short Film Festival is here, Inviting storytellers from around the world to begin. https://www.thescriptcraft.com/register/director @TSCWriters #Vaishnav @uppalapatipramod”.

Unlike traditional contests, this festival empowers storytellers from every corner of the globe, with short films of 2 minutes and above in any genre competing over 90 days. Audience votes, likes, and ratings will decide the top three winners, but every submission gains visibility among major production houses already scouting The Script Craft for fresh talent.

In the video, Sandeep Reddy Vanga appeared and said, “Making a short film is the most important aspect in pursuing the filmmaking process. Whatever you have achieved on writing on paper and what you will achieve on screen are exactly two different realities. For all the aspirants, it’s the right time to enrol and make the best out of it.”

Nag Ashwin also said, “I found Anudeep through a short film on YouTube and that’s how ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ happened. I think more than a film school, your work and what you understand of your work is so important. I hope all of you utilise this opportunity to submit your films, make your films and make the best out of it.”

Hanu Raghavapudi also added saying, “Many youngsters have a desire to enter the film industry and direct films. Present your vision, conquer your dream. Good luck”

In an exclusive association, Quick TV joins as the partner for emerging directors. Quick TV’s internal jury will select 15 standout filmmakers, providing each with a fully funded 90-minute script, complete production support, and a global premiere on the Quick TV platform. This ensures 15 creators leap from short films to professional directing careers with international exposure.

Registrations are now open at TheScriptCraft.com, with exact submission dates and categories to be announced soon. A Script Craft spokesperson added: “We believe the next visionary filmmaker can come from anywhere. This platform gives every storyteller a voice, a stage, and an opportunity to be seen by global audiences and leading production houses.”

Prabhas’s bold vision, The Script Craft, founded by Thaalla Vaishnav and Pramod Uppalapati, is designed to nurture new talent and provide writers, storytellers, and directors with a platform to showcase their creativity. On the work front Prabhas has a mega lineup of highly anticipated projects including The RajaSaab, Fauzi, Spirit, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, Salaar Part 2.