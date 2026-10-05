Prabhas’ massive YouTube viewership reflects his Pan-India stardom

Prabhas has established himself as the undisputed pan-India superstar, building a rare and enduring connect with audiences across the country that extends far beyond theatrical releases. A strong reflection of his pan-India stardom is the massive craze he enjoys among Hindi audiences, with several of his films continuing to attract millions of views on YouTube years after their original release. As fans gear up to celebrate his birthday on October 23, these staggering numbers offer yet another glimpse into the unparalleled recall and popularity that Prabhas enjoys across audiences. Here’s a look at some of Prabhas’ most-watched films on YouTube that showcase his massive craze among Hindi audiences:

Rebel – 271 Million Views:Leading the list by a massive margin is Rebel, which has crossed an astounding 271 million views on YouTube. The action entertainer continues to enjoy tremendous popularity, reflecting the enduring craze for Prabhas and his mass appeal among audiences.

Billa – 69 Million Views

Prabhas’ stylish action avatar in Billa has also found a massive audience on YouTube, with the film garnering 69 million views. His screen presence and action-packed performance continue to attract audiences years after the film’s original release. Darling – 32 Million Views

One of Prabhas’ most loved romantic entertainers, Darling has clocked an impressive 32 million views, showcasing the actor’s enduring appeal in the romance and family-entertainer space. The numbers further highlight his ability to connect with audiences beyond the action genre. Mirchi – 23 Million Views

Mirchi, which arrived just a couple of years before Baahubali, has accumulated 23 million views on YouTube. The film further established Prabhas as a star who could seamlessly combine action, romance and emotional drama, with his popularity continuing to grow across audiences. Mr. Perfect – 17 Million Views

Prabhas’ romantic-comedy Mr. Perfect has crossed 17 million views, continuing to attract audiences with its family-friendly appeal. The film’s strong viewership is another reflection of the superstar’s ability to strike a chord across genres. Chatrapathi – 12 Million Views

The S.S. Rajamouli-directed Chatrapathi, which established Prabhas in a powerful mass-action avatar much before Baahubali, has registered 12 million views. The film remains a strong reminder of the mass following Prabhas had built even before he emerged as a pan-India superstar. Baahubali – 5.4 Million Views

Interestingly, Baahubali itself features with 5.4 million views in this particular list, even as the franchise remains the biggest turning point in Prabhas’ career. The film’s unprecedented success transformed his already massive following into a truly pan-India phenomenon.

What makes these numbers particularly interesting is that many of these films were released before Prabhas became a pan-India phenomenon. The unprecedented global success of the Baahubali franchise transformed Prabhas from a hugely popular Telugu star into a recognised face across India and international markets. The success of Baahubali and Baahubali 2 expanded his audience exponentially, with his earlier films subsequently finding renewed interest among audiences discovering his filmography.

The massive YouTube viewership of his films among Hindi audiences is therefore another reflection of Prabhas’ extraordinary recall value and the lasting craze surrounding the superstar. From the rugged action of Rebel and Billa to the romance of Darling and Mr. Perfect, audiences continue to revisit different phases of his career, reaffirming the immense connect he has built over the years. His ability to command such massive viewership even years after the release of these films further proves that Prabhas’ stardom goes beyond language and regional boundaries.

And the excitement around Prabhas’ upcoming slate remains equally strong, with projects including Fauzi, Spirit, Salaar: Part 2, and Kalki 2898 AD – Part 2. With a line-up that continues to generate immense anticipation, Prabhas’ pan-India appeal only looks set to grow further.