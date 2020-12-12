Prabhat Raghunandan: The Durgamati actor is a talent waiting to explode

A good actor does not need a dozen scenes in a film to prove his mettle. If the actor is honest to his craft and has spent years honing it, it shows even when he appears in just a handful of scenes in a film. That is exactly what Prabhat Raghunandan has achieved with his portrayal of the young politician Ajay Yadav in ‘Durgamati – The Myth’, the recently released feature-length film that started streaming on Amazon Prime Video recently. The film, which is a remake of the blockbuster Telugu-Tamil film ‘Bhaagamathie’, has been receiving glowing reviews from all quarters and Prabhat’s act as a young political leader has been noticed.

In the film, Ajay Yadav, the character played by Prabhat, is asked to lead a political party by his mentor Ishwar Prasad (Arshad Warsi). Though the actor does not have as many scenes as some of the other key players in his film, he leaves an indelible mark with his assured performance. While a lot of people, within the industry and outside of it, have woken up to Ajay’s talent after watching him in this film, his journey has been quite an eventful one filled with struggle, perseverance and finally, recognition.

Ajay’s journey is made up of exactly the kind of stories people look for when they are going through difficult times and need something which can inspire them. The young actor hails from a small town called Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. He had a simple upbringing in a middle-class household. When he arrived in Delhi to study in a high school, he had a bit of a culture shock. He had done a lot of theatre when he was in Mainpuri but here, he felt a little out of place with his external environment and developed an introverted personality.

Prabhat’s life took a turn for the better when he joined the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). In JNU, he got the opportunity to get back to his primary passion – theatre. He joined Bahroop Arts Group and started acting in their theatre productions. Acting was back in his life and so was a sense of joy and confidence. He wanted to explore this craft further and thus, applied for the three-year long acting course in Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), India’s premier film institute. While acting was always a passion for him, Prabhat was now sure about the fact that he would make a career out of it.

Armed with his experience in theatre, education in FTII, impeccable command over Hindi and the strong desire to be a part of exciting stories, Prabhat arrived in the city of dreams, Mumbai. As is the case with any actor who dreams of making it in the movies, Prabhat has had to go through a long struggle before he started getting work in the industry. His journey in cinema began with the much-acclaimed film ‘Striker’ in which he played one of the members of Jaleel’s (Aditya Pancholi) gang. Films like ‘Soch Lo’, ‘404: Error Not Found’ and shows like ‘Gora’ followed. Though he was not getting as much opportunities as he would have liked to in films, Prabhat kept himself busy with theatre and kept working on his craft.

While theatres remained shut for a good part of 2020, the year has brought a lot of cheer for Prabhat who saw a couple of his prominent films releasing on OTT platforms. The Alankrita Shrivastava directed ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare’, which is streaming on Netflix, opened to positive reviews and was received well by the audience. He was also seen playing an important role in an independent film titled ‘Maali’.

The success of ‘Durgamati’ has definitely brought the attention of a large number of people to this wonderfully talented actor. Despite the presence of heavyweights like Bhumi Padnekar, Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill, Prabhat managed to hold his own and stand out despite limited screen-time.

Alumni of two of the most prestigious institutes in the country, years of experience in doing theatre, in-depth understanding of cinema and acting – Ajay’s talent and achievements speak for themselves. In the recent past, there has been a lot of discussion around the existence of nepotism in Bollywood and how connections score over merit. Bollywood has come under the radar for a lot of wrong reasons. The industry clearly needs to introspect and the need of the hour is to give underrated and vastly talented individuals like Prabhat Raghunandan to showcase their talent.