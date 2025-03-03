Prabhleen Sandhu acquires rights to The Indian Spy by Mihir Bose

Actor-turned-producer Prabhleen Sandhu has made another significant leap in her filmmaking journey with the acquisition of the rights to The Indian Spy – The True Story of India’s Most Remarkable Secret Agent of World War II, authored by the celebrated historian Mihir Bose. This gripping true story joins the powerful and diverse content lineup of Almighty Motion Picture, further cementing the vision of telling extraordinary, history-defining narratives on screen.

A Gripping Cinematic Adaptation- Audiences can expect a powerful and immersive cinematic experience that brings to life one of India’s greatest yet unsung espionage stories. Known for her bold and impactful storytelling, Sandhu’s latest acquisition underscores her commitment to crafting compelling and thought-provoking narratives.

Producer & Founder, Almighty Motion Picture, Prabhleen Sandhu says, “The Story of Bhagat Ram Talwar is Incredible & Unimaginable. Not only our country, but it’s time the world knows about his extraordinary journey. It is poised to redefine the espionage genre while shining a long-overdue spotlight on one of India’s most enigmatic intelligence agents—a man whose secret operations shaped history.”

In addition to The Indian Spy, Almighty Motion Picture is actively developing several high-profile projects, like ‘Made In India – The Titan Story’, starring Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai and Naseeruddin Shah as the legendary JRD Tata, chronicling the rise of India’s homegrown watch empire. ‘Bhay – A Gaurav Tiwari Mystery’, an investigative thriller inspired by the life of India’s first paranormal investigator.

With its visionary storytelling and commitment to impactful narratives, Almighty Motion Picture continues to push the boundaries of cinema, delivering real, powerful, and larger-than-life stories to audiences worldwide. This remarkable deal was structured by literary agent Anish Chandy.