Pradeep Ranganathan creates box office history as the first Indian actor to cross ₹100 crores with his first three films

Actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan has created history by becoming the first Indian actor to deliver three consecutive ₹100 crore blockbusters right from his acting debut — Love Today, Dragon, and now Dude. This remarkable hat-trick establishes him as a leading new-generation star, celebrated for stories that blend emotion, entertainment, and youth appeal.

His latest blockbuster Dude, directed by Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, crossed ₹100 crores globally within its first week and emerged as the Diwali winner across major South Indian markets. Pradeep’s journey began as a filmmaker with Comali (2019), which entered the ₹50 crore club, followed by his acting debut Love Today (2022) that grossed over ₹100 crores and inspired a Hindi remake, Loveyapa. The success continued with Dragon (2025), which crossed ₹100 crores worldwide within ten days of release.

Pradeep Ranganathan says, “The reason behind the hattrick is not me but the audience who supported me and saw me as one of your family members. To the Tamil people, and my audiences in Telugu, Kerala, Karnataka, and around the world including Dubai, Malaysia, Singapore, the UK, and North America thank you so much for your constant love. I sincerely thank all the press and media people for the Immense support throughout my journey.”

Industry experts hail Pradeep as a refreshing force redefining the “mass hero” image with rooted yet modern storytelling. With this milestone, he stands as a trailblazer in Indian cinema, and anticipation is soaring for his next project, LIK, directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by 7 Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures.