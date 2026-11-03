Pragati Srivastava affirms herself as a promising face by registering a believable debut with Aanand L Rai’s Nakhrewaalii

The evolution of Bollywood has just witnessed a promising addition to its landscape with Pragati Srivastava, who has freshly affirmed herself with Aanand L Rai’s latest release, Nakhrewaalii. To play a female lead in the creation of a celebrated filmmaker is an achievement of its own, but to make a solid debut with the same is an entirely different ball game, something that Srivastava has achieved with absolute honesty and dedication. And it shows.

Pragati Srivastava sparkled in this bubbly rom-com that navigates social expectations, romance and the seriously muddled grammar of relationships in today’s time. Loosely based on Satya Vyas’ bestselling novel Dilli Darbar and adapted by Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film presents Pragati as Paridhi, who holds a government job and whose parents are fixated on finding her a perfect husband. Not a single frame in Nakhrewaalii feels like Pragati’s debut, purely because of the authenticity she brings to her character, making it unfold on its own rather than pushing it. And that’s exactly what lets the narrative breathe.

Not only does her approach allow her to hold her own strong ground, but sparks fly instantaneously in her chemistry with co-star Ansh Duggal. Keeping it inevitably lighthearted, their chemistry oozes a comforting restlessness that’s built up on a mix of flirtations and arguments, a space where attraction hides comfortably behind the curtain of visible irritation. And honestly, to bring a comforting ease to the plot all while letting the character shine in the first film itself throws light on the potential to shoulder elevated narratives.

If Pragati Srivastava can keep the audience hooked to the screens with Nakhrewaalii being her debut film, we have a prominent actress on the block already!