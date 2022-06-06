Pragya Kapoor and her NGO Ek Saath Foundation clean 3000 kilograms of waste on World Environment Day

Environmentalist Pragya Kapoor has been one of the strong voices advocating lifestyle changes to make a positive difference to the environment. As the founder of Ek Saath Foundation, an environment and sustainability based NGO, Pragya Kapoor’s aim is to bring awareness and promote sustainable development for a more eco friendly world. This year, Pragya Kapoor spent World Environment Day with her not-for-profit-organisation.

Speaking about the clean-up drives held yesterday, environmentalist and producer Pragya Kapoor said, “I would like to thank everyone who showed up to help the clean-up drives. There was great energy in the air to get as much work done as possible and nothing but that got us to remove the massive amount of waste. While World Environment Day is over, I hope that we keep this sense of enthusiasm alive and continue contributing towards making the world a better place to live in.”

Ek Saath Foundation held five clean-up drives in Maharashtra spanning over 3 days and collectively managed to declutter over 3000 kgs of garbage across Gondia and Mumbai in Maharashtra. Three drives were held in Gondia while Ek Saath Foundation volunteers were seen at Carter Road beach over the past two days cleaning up the plastic waste.