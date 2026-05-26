Pragya Kapoor’s Ek Saath Foundation joins hands with the International Cricket Council to tackle waste management at the Tournament across 5 Indian host cities

The International Cricket Council has collaborated with Pragya Kapoor’s Ek Saath Foundation, Anandana, The Coca-Cola Foundation and Greenmyna to tackle waste management at the tournament across five Indian cities in an initiative titled ‘#MaidaanSaaf. Surprisingly, a total of 111,074.11kg of waste was managed at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India.

Pragya Kapoor took to her social media handle to open up about the initiative and the collective responsibility to work towards cleaner stadiums. “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup brought millions together, and beyond the game, it also created an opportunity for meaningful impact. @t20worldcup. Together with @greenmyna, @eksaathfoundation, was a part of #MaidaanSaaf, and ICC and Coca-Cola sustainability initiative working towards cleaner stadiums through waste segregation, recycling, collection drives and awareness around responsible waste management across multiple tournament venues and countries,” she wrote.

Among the five main cricketing centres, Ahmedabad registered the most amount of waste – 44,127 kg, followed by Mumbai with 24,323 kg. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad achieved 100 percent landfill diversion. At the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, 100 percent segregation was achieved across 148,481 spectators catered to. Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium re-routed 150 foot plates via Robinhood Army from the hospitality team. Eden Gardens in Kolkata returned the lowest segregation rate of nearly 44.05 per cent. During the course of the World Cup, each major venue achieved key waste management milestone, bringing actuality to the campaign’s effectiveness.