Praises galore for Amazon Prime Video’s comedy adventure One Cut Two Cut

Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under PRK banner, Amazon Prime Video’s ‘One Cut Two Cut’ starring Danish Sait in the lead role, has started streaming from today in more than 240 countries and territories.

While the amazing trailer of the comedy adventure had raised huge expectations amongst the audience waiting to see the drama unfold, the movie has been praised unanimously by the audience, fraternity and critics alike.

Besides the interesting setting of a school that serves as the backdrop of the film, what makes ‘One Cut Two Cut’ special is its unique story that has managed to strike a chord with audiences across geographies. The makers are glad to provide an opportunity to newer talent to bring their stories and entertain not just the Indian but also the global audience.

Also, the critics and audience couldn’t stop praising Danish Sait’s antics as Gopi in the film. After ‘French Biryani’ and ‘Humble Politician Nograj’, ‘One Cut Two Cut’ marks Danish’s third collaboration with Amazon Prime Video.

While praising the film and Danish Sait on social media, people mentioned it as ‘innovative attempt’, ‘fast & fun’, ‘laughter bomb’. While a viewer with the name of Ritesh Raj wrote, “What an amazing movie laughter bomb. @DanishSait acting is to the next level. I enjoyed a lot. Kindly do watch #OneCutTwoCutOnPrime #OneCutTwoCut #AmazonPrimeVideo”, Sathya Narayana R mentioned, “Fast & Fun. Good Watch. #OneCutTwoCutOnPrime.”

Another user wrote, “Such a good movie and innovative attempt kudos to everyone in the team of #OneCutTwoCut @DanishSait @PuneethRajkumar @PrimeVideoIN”.

