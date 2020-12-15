Prakash Jha starrer Matto Ki Saikal to have its US premiere at the 17th Annual South Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF)

After having its World Premier at the 25th Busan International Film Festival this year, Prakash Jha starrer ‘Matto Ki Saikal’ is all set to have its U.S premiere at the 17th Annual South Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF). The film is directed by debutant filmmaker M. Gani and produced by debutant producer Sudhirbhai Mishra.

‘Matto Ki Saikil’ is a story of hope. Matto is a daily-wage labourer who travels to the city on his cycle to earn money for his family of four. The film showcases how he and his family negotiate the simple pleasures of life. Will their lives change when finally, Matto realizes his dream of buying a new bicycle!

The South Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF) is the largest film premiere destination for South Asian/Indian filmmakers in the United States. Each year the festival is organised in New York. This year the 17th Annual South Asian International Film Festival, presented by HBO, will be held from 16th Dec to 20th Dec , 2020. Due to the ongoing Pandemic and the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S, the organisers have decided to have an online edition of the festival this year.

‘Matto Ki Saikal’ will be available to watch on the 17th & 18th Of December on the official website of SAIFF (www.saiff.org). The Film will be available only in U.S region.

“I was quite moved by the story of Matto, it is a simple story which beautifully reveals the complex layers of the Indian society living on the margins”, says Prakash Jha.

Director M. Gani Quote remarks, “The journey of this film has made me realise that I could tell this story with such simplicity only because I have lived these tales around me. I consider myself to be a part of working class.and through the medium of Cinema I am taking this opportunity to tell their stories…stories of their dreams, sorrows and struggles. My heartfelt thanks to the jury of SAIFF for giving my film this opportunity. I truly hope everyone enjoys watching this tale of our times.”