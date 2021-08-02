Prakash Jha’s Pareeksha The Final Test wins the ETBrandEquity’s ETSPOTTAwards 2021

Prakash Jha’s Pareeksha The Final Test, in a tie with Ludo, wins the best film on Zee5 for the ET BrandEquity’s ETSPOTTAwards 2021. Pareeksha – The Final Test is a 2019 film directed by Prakash Jha and stars Adil Hussain, Priyanka Bose, Sanjay Suri, Shourya Deep and Shubham Jha in the lead roles. The film takes on the education system in India and revolves around the story of an ordinary rickshaw driver in Ranchi, Jharkhand, who aspires and dreams of providing a maximum possible quality education to his son by making arrangements for him to study at a private English medium school.

Pareeksha had its Indian Premiere at the 50th International Film Festival of India 2019, International Premiere at the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival 2020, UK Premiere at the London Indian Film Festival 2020. The film got an Official Selection at the Indo German Film Week and Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals 2020 (CO-SAFF)

The film was also honored with the Indian Panorama Award for Hindi Feature Film at the 51st International Film Festival of India 2020 (IFFI). Adil Hussain won the Best Actor in a lead role award for his Character of Bucchi Paswan, at the Indo German Film Week 2020.

The film premiered through ZEE5 on 6 August 2020 and was well received by the critics. Zee5 won ETSPOTTAwards 2021 for national award winning director Prakash Jha’s film.

Talking about the win, director Prakash Jha says “Pareeksha’s subject is very close to my heart. It’s a story of a dream and struggle. Pareeksha winning ETSPOTTAwards 2021 is very encouraging for the entire team”.

Resonating from the real life experience of an IPS officer, Shri Abhayanand, who is the former DGP of Bihar, this story gives us a glimpse of hope for the poor who deserve the opportunity.