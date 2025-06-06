Pranati Rai Prakash releases her first single

Love Aaj Kal actress and former Miss India finalist Pranati Rai Prakash has released her new single ‘Attrangi Kahani’ available across all music platforms. Pranati Rai Prakash is a multi-faceted personality and she loves dabbling in newer art forms.

Pranati is a very powerful dancer and during her stint at NIFT, she always loved dancing and singing on stage. She danced on Shakira’s Hips Don’t Lie during the college festival and the video is posted on YouTube and has garnered more than a million views

Actress Pranati Rai Prakash is also a Kathak exponent and keeps immersing herself in new fitness regimes. Pranati Rai Prakash continues to broaden her horizons and explore new avenues. The actress has always been known for her versatility and dedication to her craft. She is one such actress, who does not refrain from learning and developing herself each new day by learning and exploring new things.

Pranati is an active social media user and the actress regularly shares snippets of her daily life with her devoted fan base. Along with singing, she’s also learnt pole dancing. Very few people know that she is a trained fashion designer too and during her time at NIFT she was very active in the college festivals. Pranati is in the process of finalising on scripts. She was previously seen in Mannphodganj Ki Binny, Cartel, and Poison. She also romanced Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal.