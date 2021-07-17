Pranitha Subhash is in awe of her Hungama 2 co-star Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Confusion, Chaos, Comedy. Released in 2003, Hungama is one of the most legendary comedy movies directed by iconic film-maker Priyadarshan. After 18 long years, Hungama 2 is all set to hit the screen packed with limitless fun, entertainment and loads of confusion! Catch the banter between two families – The Tiwaris that consist of a jealous husband and a gorgeous wife; and The Kapoors with a retired army colonel and his two sons and grandchildren. Chaos ensues when a young innocent girl with an illegitimate child shows up on the door. Pranita Subhash takes on her first Bollywood role following an illustrious career in South Indian cinema, with this movie

The south beauty shares her experience shooting with comedy legends and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Hungama 2. Pranitha says “I felt intimidated because when you know Paresh sir is around, you know he has great comic timing and he has done so many movies so yes it was a little intimidating and also when Shilpa ma’am is around, she is absolutely just gorgeous and this would just distract all of us”.

Directed by iconic film-maker Priyadarshan, after 18 long years, Hungama 2 is all set to hit the screen starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Ashutosh Rana, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and more. Produced by Venus Worldwide Entertainment Hungama 2launches on 23rd July 2021 exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.