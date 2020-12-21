Pranutan Bahl is a sight to behold in a mermaid dress at the Bombay Times Fashion Week

Pranutan Bahl doesn’t cease to create headlines owing to her grand fashion quotient. This time she has created a stir because of her appearance as a showstopper for ‘Ros Story’ at virtually held Bombay Times Fashion Week 2020.

The teen sensation looked ethereal in a white mermaid dress at the fashion show. This is the actress’ first appearance as a showstopper. The pretty actress, who impressed us with her debut performance, had earlier given a sneak peek of her look as a showstopper at the Bombay Times Fashion Week on her social media account.

Recently, Pranutan’s Instagram pictures went viral wherein fans couldn’t help but talk about how pretty she looks . Off late, she’s been occupied shooting for her upcoming film ‘Helmet’ and a brand shoot as well.. looking forward to seeing more of her