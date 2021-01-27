Pranutan joins the bandwagon – posts a ‘Bernie Sanders’ meme

Memes are the most viral form of content pieces. After Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, the teen sensation Pranutan Bahl is making the most of the ‘Bernie Sanders’ inaugural meme.

The US senator broke the internet worldwide with his sighting at the inaugural ceremony of the US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Pranutan posted a hilarious picture of herself along with a seated Bernie Sanders. The charming actress keeps breaking the internet with her stunning pictures.

The meme has gone viral with actors from all over the world posting their pictures with a photoshopped Bernie Sanders in the frame.

Pranutan currently has her hands full with a few exciting projects. We can’t wait to see her light up the screen with her enigmatic persona!