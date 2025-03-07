Prasar Bharati and Eros Universe’s Eros Now announce strategic collaboration to enhance digital content delivery

WAVES, a Prasar Bharati-owned one-stop-for-all-entertainment OTT platform, has announced a partnership with Eros Now, South Asia’s leading OTT platform, owned by Eros Universe, a next-generation AI and blockchain-powered entertainment ecosystem. This partnership will deliver diverse, high-quality content, offering hours of entertainment to audiences in India and globally.

WAVES marks a significant step in the Indian government’s vision for an accessible entertainment hub, offering free content even in remote regions of the country. It features not only a diverse range of content for viewing and listening but also free-to-play gaming and e-commerce options through ONDC.

As part of this initiative, Eros Now, powered by Immerso AI, will bring its extensive premium digital library of over 12,000+ titles, including films, original series, short-form content, and more across 10 Indian languages, to WAVES OTT. This includes blockbusters like Tanu Weds Manu, Bajirao Mastani, English Vinglish, Desi Boyz, Love Aaj Kal, and many more. This collaboration aims to meet the growing global demand for Indian contemporary and localized content.

This partnership is built on cutting-edge AI and blockchain technology, ensuring seamless integration between the two OTT platforms. Immerso AI’s advanced AI models, which power Eros Now, will drive deeper personalization, enhancing user engagement, content discovery, and localization. With AI-driven recommendations, users will experience content tailored to their unique preferences. Additionally, Prasar Bharati will provide its sports and entertainment content to Eros Now, enriching the viewing experience for Eros Now’s global audience.

Talking about the partnership, Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, said, “Partnering with Eros Now marks an exciting milestone in our efforts to keep the nation entertained. This collaboration supports our commitment to offering diverse, high-quality programming, powered by cutting-edge technology and exceptional content. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in digital entertainment and connect with viewers in more meaningful ways.”

Vikram Tanna, CEO, Eros Now, commented, “This partnership with Prasar Bharati represents a significant step in expanding our reach and delivering premium content to a broader audience. By combining our strengths, we aim to redefine the digital entertainment landscape and provide unparalleled experiences to viewers worldwide.”

As part of the collaboration, Eros Now will leverage Immerso AI’s next-generation AI-driven capabilities, ensuring hyper-personalized content, immersive storytelling, and seamless content discovery, creating a truly intelligent entertainment ecosystem.