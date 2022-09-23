“Prashanth Neel really creates this world and it is our job as actors to melt into his world” – Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is undoubtedly enjoying the best phase of her career at the moment. She is busy shooting for her three back to back films in which she will be seen playing the leading role opposite Prabhas, Cheeranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna in Salaar, Chiru 154 and NBK 107 respectively. Shruti also released her latest single ‘She Is A Hero’, which throws light on the struggles and triumphs of women and the song has been recieving immense love from the audiences.

Shruti who will be seen playing the character of Aadya is all praise for her director. Sharing her experience while working with Prashanth, Shruti says “Prashanth is fabulous with his actors. It’s nice to work with a director who is so clear headed about their vision,” Shruti elaborates adding, “It has been Prashanth’s strength in all of his films. He really creates this world and it is our job as actors to melt into his world.”

“With Prashanth, even within the action and drama, there’s a core human story he runs so well. Salaar is also so huge, but it’s also so human,” she adds.

Apart from Shruti and Prabhas, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prajapathi Babu in pivotal roles and the film is slated to release on 28th September, 2023.