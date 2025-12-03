Prateeksha Srivastava announces India Tour 2025

One of the country’s most compelling indie voices, Prateeksha Srivastava, officially announces her India Tour 2025, bringing her intimate, soul-stirring sound to four major cities this December. Known for her evocative songwriting, raw vocal honesty, and magnetic stage presence, Prateeksha is set to deliver performances that promise emotion, energy, and an unforgettable live experience.

Sharing her excitement, Prateeksha says, “This tour is a dream coming true—taking my stories, my songs, and my voice to stages across the country. I can’t wait to meet everyone who has held my music close. Let’s make these nights honest, loud, and full of emotion.”

Her journey from finalist on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs to emerging indie sensation has been truly inspiring. She captured national attention with her viral hit “Aankh,” featuring Sunidhi Chauhan — a track that topped the Viral India charts and trended at #4 on Instagram, cementing her as a breakout artist to watch.

Her rising trajectory continued with a celebrated feature on Coke Studio Bharat, where she collaborated with Vishal Mishra on a widely acclaimed track that showcased her striking vocal range and emotional depth. Industry stalwarts like Salim Merchant and Amaal Mallik have recognized her as one of the most promising young female artists in India.

As a former Spotify Global RADAR India artist, Prateeksha has been featured on the cover of Spotify RADAR and performed at Spotify RADAR x Motoverse in Goa — milestones reflecting her growing artistic influence and dedicated fanbase.

Her recent EP, Tiny Truths, exemplifies her bold, emotive artistry, shaping modern Indian indie music through honest stories and unforgettable performances.

This tour marks a significant milestone in her artistic journey, bringing her fans closer to her music through carefully curated, immersive sets at some of India’s most iconic venues.

Tour Dates & Venues:

December 7 – High Spirit, Pune

December 12 – Depot 48, Delhi

December 21 – Rule 34, Mumbai

Tickets & Information :

https://www.skillboxes.com/events/business/prateeksha-srivastava-india-tour-2025