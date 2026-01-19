Prateeksha Srivastava performs at NSCI Dome as a supporting act to singer Aditya Rikhari

Mumbai just witnessed one of the country’s most compelling indie voices, Prateeksha Srivastava at NSCI Dome, she brought her intimate, soul-stirring performance in Mumbai on 16th. Known for her evocative songwriting, raw vocal honesty, and magnetic stage presence, Prateeksha delivered performance that saw enormous energy, and an unforgettable live experience.

Talking about her experience of performing in Mumbai, Prateeksha said:- Playing a one-hour band set of my indie songs while opening for Aditya Rikhari at NSCI Dome Stadium, Mumbai, to a packed audience was an experience that stayed with me long after the lights went down. Time flew by like seconds but even so, I remember every single moment on stage very clearly .

Her journey from finalist on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs to Mila Tujhe from Aap Jaisa Koi, and than emerging as India’s top indie sensation has been truly inspiring. She captured national attention with her viral hit “Aankh,” featuring Sunidhi Chauhan for which she won Best Composer — a track that also topped the Viral India charts and trended at #4 on Instagram, cementing her as a breakout artist to watch.

Her rising trajectory continued with a celebrated feature on Coke Studio Bharat, where she collaborated with Vishal Mishra on a widely acclaimed track that showcased her striking vocal range and emotional depth. Industry stalwarts like Salim Merchant and Amaal Mallik have recognized her as one of the most promising young female artists in India.

As a former Spotify Global RADAR India artist, Prateeksha has been featured on the cover of Spotify RADAR and performed at Spotify RADAR x Motoverse in Goa — milestones reflecting her growing artistic influence and dedicated fanbase.

Her recent EP, Tiny Truths, exemplifies her bold, emotive artistry, shaping modern Indian indie music through honest stories and unforgettable performances.