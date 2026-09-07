Prateeksha Srivastava releases new single Mulaqatein

Singer-songwriter-composer Prateeksha Srivastava in collaboration with Warner Music India has unveiled her latest single, Mulaqatein , a soulful, cinematic love ballad that captures the magic of being with someone special and the emotions that linger long after. Born from a spontaneous piano improvisation between Prateeksha and Akarsh Shetty, the track gradually evolved into a rich, layered composition, blending lush guitars, acoustic drums, sweeping strings and soaring moments to mirror the warmth and intensity of a meaningful connection.

Speaking about the song, Prateeksha Srivastava said, “The melody began as a quiet, lo-fi piano idea, but as the story deepened, so did the production. We let it grow into a full love ballad that makes us realise how limited our time with the people we love can be. That thought makes even the simplest moments feel infinitely precious.”

Following Sajna Ve , Prateeksha’s first release with Warner Music India, Mulaqatein marks another step in her evolution as a singer-songwriter-composer, bringing together her emotive vocals and contemporary musical sensibilities.