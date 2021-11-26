Prateik Babbar receives appreciation for his performance in Hiccups & Hookups

Prateik Babbar is never afraid of experimenting and bringing fine cinema to the table. Holding the statement true, the unconventional actor is earning acclaim from all across for his performance in the just-released series Hiccups & Hookups.

With the Liongate Play show, Prateik Babbar accepts the challenge of making a carefree and unfiltered man look believable on screen and introduce the audience to a dysfunctional yet progressive family. While the non-conformist artist looks true to his character, he aces the sensitive scenes with the same conviction.

Apart from the audience, critics also love Prateik Babbar’s terrific job in the show and his unmatched chemistry with Lara Dutt as a brother. While hailing his performance, one wrote, “Prateik Babbar as Akhil Rao, a modern-day metropolitan coder, is just outstanding; he is hilarious, sensible and at times behaves like a foolish teenager. Only Prateik could have probably played such a character,” another said, “Prateik and Lara’s sibling bond is quite remarkable in the show. It’s heartwarming, funny and realistic, which makes it such a pleasure to watch.”

Well, it is indeed a treat to watch the promising young star back on screen! Meanwhile, Prateik Babbar has another film Cobalt Blue on the horizon of release. With the project, the actor will venture into a never-before-seen cinematic zone and deliver another impactful drama.