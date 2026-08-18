Pratibha Ranta goes all guns blazing as the unfazed Pratibha Lahiri in The Revolutionaries promo

Pratibha Ranta is keen on bringing the big guns – quite literally – to the screens with the upcoming series, The Revolutionaries, easily one of the most anticipated titles to watch in September. Fueling the buzz surrounding the off-beat series, the makers have introduced Pratibha Ranta as Pratibha Lahiri, an unshakable revolutionary in the riveting world of director Nikkhil Advani.

In a series that revolves around brave young Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was not just vital but indispensable to ending the British Raj, Pratibha is quite determined to outdo herself as a performer and add more layers to her range. And that’s exactly what the recently released promo spotlights. Ranta’s fiercely loaded character is presented as “Aandhiyon se datt kar ladi, pahaad bann kar khadi rahi, inquilaab ki awaaz bani! Gadar machaane sabse aage – Sarfire, The Revolutionaries.”

The mood and conviction of Ranta’s character translates into her desire to break past the comfort as a performer. And it shows in her unfazed expressions, a wardrobe that loosely reflects the time of the Independence era, and a kind of maturity that’s needed to let the character speak before the actor does. Director Nikkhil Advani gives his stamp to the same by saying, “The world will see your heart and soul.”

And honestly, The Revolutionaries is shaping up to be the most promising shift in Pratibha Ranta’s flamboyant career so far.

The Revolutionaries brings Pratibha together with Rohit Saraf, Bhuvan Bam, Gurfateh Pirzada and Jason Shah among others. The gripping new series begins streaming on September 11 on Amazon Prime Video.