Preetika Rao interviews spiritual youth icon Jaya Kishori for her YouTube channel

Preetika Rao, renowned for her stellar performances in television shows like “Beintehaa” on Colors and “Love Ka Hai Intezaar” on Star Plus, recently had the honor of interviewing the esteemed spiritual youth icon of India, Jaya Kishori, on her YouTube channel. Jaya Kishori flew down to Mumbai specifically for this enlightening interview and was thrilled to meet Preetika, who is an ardent fan of her powerful spiritual discourses, including Satsang and Kathas.

During their interaction, the actress and the spiritual motivational speaker discovered a multitude of shared interests, such as their spiritual outlook towards life, their vegetarian lifestyle, and their traditional approach to relationships. Coincidentally, both Preetika and Jaya have also released a devotional song on Lord Rama to commemorate Ram Navami 2023.

“Preetika who put forth some hard-hitting questions to Jaya sent by fans touching upon sensitive issues faced by the youth today like peer-pressure-alcohol consumption, casual-dating, kids freely using foul language while playing with their friends, and about toxic relationships,” shared Preetika, who had been itching to interview Jaya Kishori ever since the start of her YouTube channel during the lockdown phase.

The Motivational Speaker made her first-ever Reel for Instagram in collaboration with the Actress as a huge exception and found great appreciation from her fans.

Preetika Rao, currently shooting for a Kannada movie in South India, launched her YouTube channel last June, coinciding with her elder sister Amrita Rao’s popular channel, ‘ Couple of Things,’ featuring her husband RJ Anmol.

Reflecting on her full-time content creation journey, Preetika expressed, “Its super fun and challenging at the same time because it is like running a mini-production house where you are a ‘one-man-army’ – scripting, directing, editing, packaging, and publishing your own content as episodes on your own platform. It’s a new-age boon for anyone passionate about content creation.” The Beintehaa actress further emphasized, “I see my channel as a significant part of my karma, and hence, I am very cautious about the ‘type of content’ I create and the kind of message I choose to convey to the world through my videos. I am well aware of its potential to influence young impressionable minds, and how I choose to influence them is my biggest responsibility.”

Preetika Rao’s YouTube channel has garnered a substantial following within a short period, owing to her insightful content and the positive impact she aims to make on her viewers.



