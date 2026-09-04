Premier of Australia Chris Minns visits Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment as Sajid Nadiadwala announces three films to be shot in Australia

Sajid Nadiadwala welcomed Australian Premier Chris Minns to its Mumbai office on Thursday, September 3, marking a significant moment in its longstanding association with Australia. During the Premier’s visit, Sajid Nadiadwala announced a three-film deal to shoot upcoming productions in Australia, further strengthening the production house’s creative and production ties with the country.

The three-film deal includes Heyy Babyy 2, the much-awaited sequel to the iconic 2007 comedy Heyy Babyy. The original film was also shot in Australia, making the upcoming Heyy Babyy 2 a return to a country that has been an integral part of the franchise’s journey. The announcement comes as part of a larger collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Australia through Sydney based TEMPLE, with the production house set to take three of its upcoming films to the country.

Premier Chris Minns, who is in India from August 31 to September 3, visited the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment office in Mumbai as part of his India visit. During his time at the production house, the Premier toured the office and engaged with the team, with the visit culminating in the announcement of the three-film Australia deal.

Speaking on the announcement, Sajid Nadiadwala said: “Australia is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but also an incredibly film-friendly country with a highly professional, efficient and welcoming environment for filmmakers. From our directors, to EP had all had a fantastic time shooting there, and the support and warmth extended to our team made the entire process truly memorable. The experience has encouraged us to look at Australia as a key destination for our future productions, and we are now looking forward to taking three of our upcoming films there to shoot. It is a country we would be delighted to return to, time and again. It was also our pleasure to host Premier Chris Minns at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and engage in a meaningful conversation about our future productions specially now that there is a co-production treaty.”

NSW Premier Chris Minns said: “Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the great names in Indian cinema, so having them choose Australia for three upcoming films is a big vote of confidence in our screen industry. They’ve had a long relationship with Australia, including filming the original Heyy Babyy here almost 20 years ago, and we’re really pleased they want to come back. These are big productions that employ a lot of people, from local crews and creatives to businesses on the ground, while putting NSW in front of audiences right across India. We’ve got incredible locations, world-class crews and a strong Indian community. We want to make NSW an easy choice for Indian filmmakers looking to shoot their next big production.”

Australian filmmaker Anupam Sharma, a longtime champion of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s plans in Sydney, including heading the first shoot of Heyy Babyy, said: “Mr. Sajid Nadiadwala and his crew not only brought the biggest ensemble of stars to NSW ever, they also left the fondest memories with their professionalism and respect for the Australian way of working. It is a delight to be working with them again at a time when the Co-production Treaty is providing substantial benefits for Australian-Indian co-productions.”

The partnership builds on the production house’s earlier experience of filming in the country and marks another step towards strengthening collaboration between the Indian and Australian film industries.

Having marked 75 years in the entertainment industry, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment stands as a legacy built across generations. Sajid Nadiadwala continues to take this legacy forward with a contemporary vision for the future of storytelling.