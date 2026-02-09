“Preparing for my independent journey” -Monali Thakur makes big music announcement during Kala Ghoda performance

Monali Thakur left the audience at Mumbai’s prestigious Kala Ghoda Festival both mesmerised and emotional as she not only delivered a powerful live performance but also shared a heartfelt personal update during her set. Amid loud cheers and applause, Monali chose the stage to open up about her journey over the past few months and what lies ahead for her musically.

Addressing the crowd mid-performance, Monali spoke candidly about her absence from the spotlight and revealed that she has been quietly preparing for a new phase in her career. Speaking directly to her fans, she said, “I have not seen you for some time, but I have been preparing for my independent journey. And it means so much. You all remain in this whole journey of mine. So I am so excited because in the next few weeks I will be dropping my new songs.”

The announcement instantly struck a chord with the audience, who responded with thunderous applause. Known for her versatility and emotional depth, Monali’s decision to move towards independent music signals a creatively liberating phase for the singer, who has long been celebrated for her playback work across multiple Indian languages.

Her performance at the Kala Ghoda Festival was marked by soulful renditions, infectious energy and an undeniable connection with the crowd. The festival, known for celebrating art, culture and creativity, proved to be the perfect platform for Monali to share this milestone moment with her listeners.