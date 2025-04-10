Presented by Premier Energies, Lakshmi Manchu’s Teach for Change Annual Fundraiser 2025 welcomes Rhea Chakraborty as showstopper

Get ready for an evening where fashion meets purpose as the Teach for Change Annual Fundraiser 2025, led by the dynamic Lakshmi Manchu, takes over Hyderabad. A passionate advocate for education, Lakshmi has been at the forefront of transforming learning opportunities for underprivileged children, and this year’s event is set to make an even bigger impact. Adding to the excitement, the ever-radiant Rhea Chakraborty will grace the runway as the showstopper, bringing her star power to support this inspiring cause.

This year’s fashion showcase will feature an exquisite collection by renowned designer Swathi Veldandi, complemented by dazzling jewelry from Aabharanam. With every outfit, every shimmer, and every step on the ramp, the evening will reflect a shared commitment to making education accessible to those who need it most.

The Teach for Change Annual Fundraiser has become a beacon of hope, bringing together prominent figures from film, sports, and fashion, all united in their mission to uplift education in government schools. Over the years, the runway has seen some of the biggest names in the industry, including Sushmita Sen, Dia Mirza, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Devarakonda, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Sania Mirza, Rakul Preet Singh, Bipasha Basu, Shruti Haasan, Saina Nehwal, and Harshvardhan Rane.

Reflecting on the event, Lakshmi Manchu shared, “The Teach for Change Annual Fundraiser is more than just a fashion event—it’s a movement that strives to transform lives through education. I am deeply grateful for the incredible support from Rhea Chakraborty, Swathi Veldandi, Aabharanam, and all our industry partners. Their generosity and commitment fuel our mission to provide better educational opportunities for children who need it the most.”

Excited to be part of the event, Rhea Chakraborty expressed, “Education holds the key to a better future. I am truly honored to contribute to an initiative that has such a meaningful impact on the lives of young children. Walking the ramp for Teach for Change is more than just a fashion moment—it’s a powerful statement of support for a brighter, more educated tomorrow.”

More than just a glamorous evening, the fundraiser will channel all proceeds towards Teach for Change’s education programs, ensuring that children in government schools receive the support and resources they need to thrive. Hosted by the ever-inspiring Lakshmi Manchu, this event is set to be a powerful reminder of how fashion and social good can come together to make a lasting difference.

With the support of leading sponsors and partners, the Teach for Change Annual Fundraiser 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable night—one that blends elegance with impact and style with substance, all in the name of a better, more educated tomorrow.