Prime Video celebrates the cast and crew of Cinema Marte Dum Tak

Recently released Amazon Original docu-series, Cinema Marte Dum Tak has not only been receiving rave reviews from the critics but has been applauded by viewers for the first-ever peek into the fascinating world of 90s Pulp movies.

To celebrate the spirit, passion and perseverance of the filmmakers, artist, technicians and industry at large, Prime Video and Vasan Bala recently hosted a soiree for all the cast, crew and friends! Apart from Aparna Purohit (Head of India Originals, Prime Video) Samira Kanwar (Vice President Content APAC, Vice Studios) and maverick filmmaker Vasan Bala, the 4 cult filmmakers featured in the series – J Neelam, Kishan Shah, Vinod Talwar and Dilip Talwar and ‘Psuedo Saiyaan’ song composer and singer, Sneha Khanwalkar, were also present at the celebration.

At the fun evening, friends from the industry such as filmmaker Shakun Batra, Sikander Kher, Harleen Sethi, Iravati Dubey, Viraf Patel, Sumukhi Suresh, Taher Shabbir, filmmaker Ruchi Narain, and many others were seen swaying to the foot-tapping beats of ‘Pseudo Saiyaan’, the popular track from the series, along with Sneha Khanwalkar herself. Even episode co-directors Disha Rindani, Xulfee, Kulish Kant Thakur, research team Pritesh Kumar Srivastava and Aseem Chandaver and other crew members of Cinema Marte Dum Tak were seen at the gathering.

Cinema Marte Dum Tak is a six-episode docu-series following 4 filmmakers J Neelam, Kishan Shah, Vinod Talwar, and Dilip Gulati, who don the director’s hat again and revisit the pulp movies era in the 90s. This docu-series is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.