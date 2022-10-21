Prime Video India announces an expansive new slate of K-drama

Known for curating an immersive viewing experience for Prime members, Prime Video India, the country’s most loved entertainment hub, today announced the expansion of its Korean drama slate, bringing 14 shows to the service this festive season. The popularity of South Korean content, from shows to pop music to movies, continues to grow across Indian viewers. The latest K-drama series are in collaboration with CJ ENM and SLL, and feature diverse genres including romance, mystery, suspense thriller, and slice-of-life drama and more. Considered to be amongst some of the highest rated shows in their category, these series enjoy a massive fan-following from around the world. Now, these popular and engaging stories will keep Prime members in India hooked to their screens starting October 21st.

A fan-favourite genre, Korean dramas have been immensely appreciated by Prime members for their unique, distinctive, relatable narratives, well-scripted storylines, brilliant acting, and phenomenal cultural aesthetics.

Starting today, viewers can enjoy a diverse range of superhit Korean dramas. Some of the popular shows launching on the service include suspense melodramas such as Flower of Evil and The One and Only, murder mysteries and psychological thrillers such as Beyond Evil, Sky Castle, and Artificial City, romance, comedy, and relationship dramas like My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Reply 1988, and Reply 1994. Viewers would get to enjoy historical drama fiction in The Crowned Clown, and fantasy drama like Signal, and He is Psychometric, and more. It is an exciting line-up of world-class stories and talent that is all set to heighten the excitement on Prime Video. So, grab some popcorn and get ready for a marathon of binge-watching some of the most popular Korean dramas right there on Prime Video.

Here is a list of what is in store for you: