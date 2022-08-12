Prime Video releases the second season of Mind The Malhotras

The first season of Prime Video’s Mind the Malhotras garnered a lot of love from the audience and was a huge hit. After a long wait, the second season of Mind the Malhotras is finally out and is well studded with a lot of elements that are the perfect treat for the audience to binge-watch this weekend.

Prime Video’s Mind the Malhotras Season 2 is finally here to serve its audience with a big dose of laughter. The comedy-drama starring Mini Mathur as Shefali and Cyrus Sahukar as Rishabh, are all set to tickle your funny bones with their rollercoaster marital journey. The show has already started to attract great reviews from the audience and the critics and now it’s your time to set your screens to watch the show.

Moreover, it is a kind of content that one should not afford to miss to be enjoyed this coming weekend. With their hilarious one-liner and a lot of drama, fun, and entertainment quotient, Mind the Malhotras season 2 is filled with funny twists and unexpected turns that will make viewers burst into laughter.

Mind the Malhotras season 2 is released on Prime Video. The show is directed by Sahil Sangha and written by Sahil Sangha and Karan Sharma. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Madiba Entertainment, the comedy-drama stars Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma, Jason D`souza, Rahul Verma, and Denzil Smith.