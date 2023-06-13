Prince Narula’s behavior causes disruption on set of MTV Roadies Season 19; Gautam Gulati keeps his Calm

MTV Roadies Season 19, known for its intense challenges and fierce competition, is facing a growing feud between judges aka gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula. As Prince Narula continues to show his true colours with disruptive behaviour, the other judges, Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty and Sonu Sood, are maintaining a far distance from him.

According to a source close to the production, Prince Narula’s behavior on the show has been highly inappropriate. As his team struggles to complete tasks and safeguard their spot in the show, Prince’s demeanour is evidently changing for the worse. Instead of motivating his team, Prince is resorting to dishonest tactics and asking for inappropriate favours to keep his team memebers in the show. Such actions have not only frustrated the production team but have also caused resentment among team leaders.

It is evident that Prince is threatened by the fresh faces of MTV judges, and watching them win is definitely getting on his nerves. His main target on the show is gang leader Gautam Gulati who is known for his calm and composed nature. Gautam’s success and increasing influence on the show have seemingly triggered Prince’s jealousy, making him lash out and create a negative atmosphere on set.

The production team is deeply concerned about the deteriorating atmosphere on set and is actively working to promote a safer and more respectful environment for all contestants. As the impending feud keeps resurfacing, we hope Prince can refocus on his team and keep the true spirit of Roadies alive.