Prince releases his debut single Garam Garam

Atlanta-based Indian artist Prince, also known as Parth Khetia, has officially unleashed his highly anticipated debut single, ‘Garam Garam’, featuring LA-based music artist and podcast host, Javi Mac. Prince seamlessly fuses the vibrant beats of Hindi, Punjabi, and English in this high-voltage, multilingual track, which is a blazing fusion that turns any space into a dance floor. With a reputation for high-energy, club-ready tracks, Prince has already built a growing fanbase of over 20,000 followers.

The track’s fiery energy is amplified by the feature from Javi Mac, who boasts over 1.5 million followers and hits like ‘MILF,’ ‘Feel Me Love Me,’ and ‘Screamin’. The bold visuals of the music video bring this energy to life, showcasing a world where cultures collide on the dance floor.

“ Garam Garam is all about bringing the heat to the party- the vibe, the energy. I wanted to make a desi anthem which goes global so that people no matter where they come from, can just jump in and dance!” said Prince .

The track’s trailer has already reached over 1.2 million views, confirming its instant connection with a global audience. With a background rooted in a musical family and a reputation for high-energy tracks, Prince is not just an artist to watch—he is the force bringing the heat to the international music scene.