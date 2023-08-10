Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and CEO Deepthi Ravula announce the Super Woman Fund on aha Nenu Super Woman

aha’s acclaimed business reality show, Nenu Super Woman, continues to make waves with its remarkable success in promoting women’s entrepreneurship in Telugu states. In an exciting development, Jayesh Ranjan from Telangana Government and Deepti Ravula from WeHub have announced the ‘Super Woman Fund’ in the fourth week. Simultaneously, the ANGELS are gearing up to invest an impressive 85 Lakhs in the upcoming episodes scheduled to premiere on aha on August 11th and 12th, 2023, at 7 PM.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) and Industries & Commerce Departments of Government of Telangana, said, “We’re delighted to witness the impactful journey of aha Nenu Super Woman, creating waves in women’s entrepreneurship across Telugu states, particularly in Telangana. T-Hub and WeHub stand united in our support for entrepreneurs. Hence, we’re introducing the ‘Super Woman Fund’ to empower women with untapped potential, extending assistance to the contestant’s companies aiming to scale further and provide the fund for the business which are impactful. WeHub will guide the contestants on leveraging this fund effectively. Simultaneously, the government of Telangana is eager to collaborate with Nenu Super Woman participants as and when we can.”

The show, which provides Telugu States’ aspiring women entrepreneurs with a unique platform to turn their dreams into reality, has received an overwhelming response and appreciation from viewers across the region. The ANGELS – (Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-founder of Darwinbox; Sridhar Gadhi, Founder and Executive Chairman of Quantela Inc; Renuka Bodla, Venture Partner of Silverneedle Ventures; Sudhakar Reddy, Founder and CEO of Abhi Bus; Dodla Deepa Reddy, Founder of Dodla Dairy; Karan Bajaj, Bajaj Electronic; and Dr Sindhura Narayana, Director of Narayana Colleges,) successful entrepreneurs, are keen on nurturing and empowering these young minds with their mentorship and funding.