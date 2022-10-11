Pritam adds shlokas to lend spiritual aura to Brahmastra

Brahmastra’s songs have become enormous hits but its background music is no less addictive. Music director Pritam worked hard on the score, adding shlokas written by lyricist Prasoon Gupta.

Pritam wanted to add shlokas to the background score of Brahmastra to add a spiritual aura to Brahmastra meta-verse. As it happens Ayan liked the idea so they decided to create the shlokas.

“Working on the background score of Brahmastra has been a very unusual and enjoyable experience.” says Pritam

Pritam began working on the score in the beginning of 2019 and was supposed to handle the Indian part and Simon Franglen was looking after the orchestral part. He travelled to London few times to jam with Franglen, but Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji wanted a more authentic Indian flavour. And Pritam ended up handling the entire back ground music.

Franglen’s team recorded the orchestra in Vienna , for which Franglen got a “Special Thanks” credit.

Pritam’s work has always been distinctive for its blend of Indian music with western styles. His ability to churn out chartbusters is well known.

Brahmastra’s VFX-laden story about a young man with mysterious superpowers linked to our ancient traditions required a score that could connect the high technology used for the special effects with the simple philosophical undertones of its uniquely Indian storytelling.