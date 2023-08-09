Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrates the 10-year anniversary of Memories

Ten years ago, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Memories’ a story of mystery, emotions, and suspense unfolded, directed by the master storyteller Jeethu Joseph emerged as a cinematic masterpiece that would leave a long-lasting effect on the hearts of fans. The film starring Pan Indian star Prithviraj Sukumaran, write other cast ka names dives into the mind of a drunken police officer as he embarks on an uncomfortable investigation.

On the tenth anniversary of “Memories,” Prithviraj Sukumaran continues to bask in the spotlight of commercial and critical praise. This success is a credit to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s remarkable acting abilities, which are visible in his skilled image of challenging characters. The film’s interesting idea, combined with skillfully created tension moments, struck a chord with fans, establishing it as a genuinely unforgettable cinematic classic.

On the work front Prithviraj Sukumaran will next be seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar followed by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.