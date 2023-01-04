Priyanka Chahar Choudhary creates history by topping the favorite TV personality list

Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is trending like no other as she hits the top spot of the FMN list twice. The actress is currently seen in the popular reality show Bigg Boss where she is winning hearts by showing her real personality to her fans.

The fans love seeing her stand strong on her opinions and boldly make statements that she truly believes. The actress is playing her game strong and often gets mentioned as the top contender by former Bigg Boss contestants and experts.

PRIYANKA Always No 1 💥💥💃



Congratulations Creating History First Tv Celebs Continue grabbed No 1 In FMN List

Priyanka was last seen leading the show ‘Udaariyaan’ before entering the BB house. Her role as ‘Teju’ was loved by viewers and made her a popular household name. Her fans only love her more for being herself in the BB house.

The actress added another star to her shoulder as she tops the list of favorite tv personalities. She topped the list not once but twice. Priyanka seems to be climbing the ladder of growth by taking one step at a time. The actress fans who are known as Priyanka Paltans wish to see her favorite actress win the reality show and support her as much as they can.