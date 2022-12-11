Priyanka Chahar Choudhary declared favorite among Bigg Boss neutral audience

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been ruling the latest season of Bigg Boss with her fearless attitude and phenomenal game play. The Udariyaan actress is currently one of the most popular contestants on the show, and has been gaining massive support from her fanbase, Priyanka Platan as well as several celebrities. And now we see the reality show viewers taking it to social media to express their liking towards the actress. Read on to know what they have to say.

While it’s normal for contestants to gain full support from their dedicated fan base during their journey on Bigg Boss, it’s the liking of the neutral audience that really decides their position on the show. While Priyanka is favorite among her fans, as well as Bigg Boss critics, she’s getting massive amount of support from the neutral audience of the show. Read on to know what the viewers have to say about her.

The audience have been appreciating the actress’s real nature, and the fact that she doesn’t lower down her morals no matter what. What also impressed the audience is that she accepts criticism gracefully, and that she never resorts to verbal abuse during arguments. Her raw and real nature has left many impressed, and the neutral audience rooting for her.