Priyanka Chahar Choudhary plays peacemaker in the Bigg Boss 16 house as she stands up against injustice

Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been in the headlines ever since her entry into the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actress is known for her charming looks, and her headstrong nature. With her recent entry into the reality show, the actress has been earning more love than ever for simply being her real self.

In the last episode, we saw the pretty actress standing up for co-contestant Manya Singh who was asked to do maximum of kitchen duties under the captainship of Nimrat Kaur. While the entire house didn’t bat an eyelash over the situation, Priyanka took it into her own hands to speak up her co-contestant.

But unfortunately, when the actress went onto raise her voice for Manya, she got caught up in a feud with Gautam Vij who called her out for speaking in aggressively. But what left the audience impressed is how very clearly and confidently the actress clarified herself and handles the situation.

She calmly explained, “Meri tonality yehi hai. This is my pitch. Meri bachpan se leke problem ye aaya ki log mereko is cheez se misunderstand karte hai ki, bhai, she’s loud”. (This is my tonality. This is my pitch. Since childhood people have had problem with me being loud).

When Gautam replied back saying, “Tu usko support kar rahi hai, I appreciate you”. (You supported her, and I appreciate you), she quipped, “Me dosti nibhaungi bro. Me ladai karke bhi aapki dost rahungi. Lekin me aapko point karne me aapke peeche nahi reh paungi jaha pe aap galat ho”. (I maintain a friendship, even after a fallout. But I won’t hold back when I have to point to you your mistakes).

The duo then peacefully ended their conversation later in the night and moved on. Although the fans took a strong notice of how emotionally mature Priyanka is, and appreciated her for her mindfulness.