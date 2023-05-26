Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Citadel gets renewed for a second season

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden starrer Citadel has been a huge success on a global scale among 200 countries. The promising action and a new twist in every episode kept viewers at the edge of their seats. Priyanka as Nadia Sinh was applauded after every episode and conversations on social media are sheer proof. As the last episode of season one is released today, Priyanka makes it official season two is already rolling and this is the best news for everyone

The post also talks about how every episode is going to get a knife edge direction by Joe Russo. For the unversed, Priyanka did 80% of the action without a body double and also suffered real injuries and flaunts them like a crown everywhere she went. She also mastered six different languages to fit her character as Nadia.

A report also stated that Priyanka’s Citadel’s release on Amazon Prime Video also increased the platform’s viewership by 25%. The show also ranked number one in the hottest new releases on a global level. Citadel is also the series that has a number of South Asian talents representing their capabilities. Priyanka is a true pioneer for pushing South Asian talents globally, giving them the recognition they deserve.

Priyanka is on a roll in 2023 as she’s essaying every part expected out of her with ease. Be it slaying a Met Gala look, action in Citadel, success of Love Again and more. Apart from Citadel, Priyanka also has Heads of State and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.