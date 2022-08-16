Priyanka Chopra Jonas just posted a teaser and fans are curious!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas rules the hearts of all with her impeccable acting skills, her keen entrepreneurial eye and her selfless work for those not as privileged. She has been in front of the camera since she was just twenty and has now carved a niche for herself as she has a great fan following from across the world. So it is obvious for the whole world to be abuzz when she posted on her Instagram recently.

The post on Instagram teases of something big being revealed on 26th of August this year and the caption reads “Mirror mirror on the wall… I can’t wait to reveal it all” Priyanka posted this on 16th august just 10 days before the big reveal. The comments section of the post is buzzing with possible suggestions of what it can be written in by her fans. However nothing has been confirmed.

The global actress has quite a few ventures already under her name including a restaurant, a homeware brand and is an investor in a dozen other projects. She is also gearing up for her latest acting project ‘Citadel’ This trailblazer surely has a lot of exciting projects lined up for the rest of the year and this post has created quite an excitement amongst fans as to what the new announcement might be.